Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Media: German Defense Minister to visit Ukraine soon.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 4:35 am
Share

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he plans to visit Ukraine shortly, “probably within the next four weeks.”

Answering the Bild am Sonntag’s question about Leopard tanks, Pistorius said, “We are in very close dialogue on this issue with our international partners, above all with the U.S.”

At the Jan. 20 Ramstein meeting, Berlin made no decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“I’m very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don’t know how the decision will look,” Pistorius told reporters at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany.

On Jan. 21, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, on behalf of Lithuanian and Estonian foreign ministers, called on Germany to immediately provide Ukraine with tanks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK