Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 21, 2023

Baltic countries' foreign ministers call on Germany to immediately deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 3:53 pm
Share

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called on Germany to “provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now” on Jan. 21 on behalf of Lithuanian and Estonian foreign ministers.

"This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly," Rinkevics wrote on Twitter. “Germany, as the leading European power, has a special responsibility in this regard.”

Fighting off pressure from allies, Berlin dodged the decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Jan. 20.

“I’m very sure there will be a decision in the short term, but I don’t know how the decision will look,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany.

Pistorius said that Berlin could move “straight away” if it decides to supply Leopards to Ukraine, as he has already asked his ministry to look into Germany’s Leopard tank stocks.

On Jan. 20, defense ministers from some 50 countries met at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine. This was the eighth Ramstein summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The international meeting came amid Kyiv’s frustration with the long-standing dissent over tanks for Ukraine as the full-scale invasion reaches the 11-month mark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas for tanks in his address to the meeting, saying that “hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks.”

Western tanks, particularly the powerful German-made Leopards, would give Ukraine a significant equipment advantage over Russia, which relies on old Soviet stock, amid threats of a renewed large-scale offensive.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 400 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK