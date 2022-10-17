Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Biden: Russian missile strikes demonstrate ‘utter brutality’ of Putin’s war

October 10, 2022 8:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Russia’s mass missile strike on Ukraine on Oct. 10 that ’killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose."

"We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded," Biden said.

He also vowed to continue to “impose costs” on Russia and “hold Putin and Russia accountable for their “atrocities and war crimes.”

Biden also said the attack would further reinforce the U.S. commitment to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

According to the National Police of Ukraine, Russia's strike killed at least 11 people and wounded 87 across Ukraine.

