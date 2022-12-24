Biden, Macron condemn Russia's war, pledge more air defense for Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 1, during which they condemned Russia’s illegal war and said they would further support Ukraine’s energy sector and provide more air defense systems.

“This includes providing significant resources to support Ukrainian civilian resilience through the winter, including stepping up the delivery of air defense systems and equipment needed to repair Ukraine’s energy grid,” the White House said in a statement.

The U.S. and French presidents reaffirmed support for Ukraine “as long as it takes.”