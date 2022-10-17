Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 11:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The transfer is allegedly intended to “protect the country’s border and reduce military activity in nearby areas,” Deputy Chief of Belarus’ General Staff Viktor Tumar told Belarusian state-controlled media Belta on Oct. 14.On Oct. 10, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to create a joint military command.

