Belarusian state-controlled media: Russian troops to arrive in Belarus ‘in coming days'
October 14, 2022 11:49 pm
The transfer is allegedly intended to “protect the country’s border and reduce military activity in nearby areas,” Deputy Chief of Belarus’ General Staff Viktor Tumar told Belarusian state-controlled media Belta on Oct. 14.On Oct. 10, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to create a joint military command.
