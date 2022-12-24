Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Belarusian opposition creates 'free digital state.'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 12:22 am
Belarusian software developers Pavel Liber and Yaroslav Likhachevsky announced the launch of the Digital Belarus project on Dec. 2. 

On this online platform, Belarusians - both those who reside in the country or abroad - can "unite, search for jobs, arrange projects and make joint decisions." 

"This is an opportunity for those who stayed in the country to participate online in cultural, social, and, later, political life," the project's creators said. 

Liber said that, in a broad sense, Digital Belarus is a platform where "Belarusians can safely and openly discuss issues that concern them, agree on how to live on, and build their lives and destiny in the future." 

Thousands of Belarusian protesters and opposition activists have been arrested, jailed, and harassed since dictator Alexander Lukashenko heavily rigged a presidential election in 2020, triggering the largest protests in the country's history. 

