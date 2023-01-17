BBC: UK Army chief says military donations to Ukraine come at a cost but 'make us safer'

The U.K.'s Chief of General Staff Patrick Sanders said that British military donations to Ukraine will be put to "good use" in the fight with Russia, but might leave the British Army weaker. Sanders also told his troops that ensuring Russia's defeat in Ukraine "makes us safer," BBC reported.

As the second largest donor after the U.S., the U.K. has committed £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine since Feb. 24 and has made a pledge to match that assistance in 2023.