Saturday, December 24, 2022

Authorities: Russia strikes at civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 6:03 pm
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Dec. 23 that Russia had attacked Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, using S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack, according to the official.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk, said that Russian troops had launched two missile strikes on the city on Dec. 23.

According to the official, 12 apartment buildings, three private houses, and two educational institutions were damaged as a result of the strike. Honcharenko described it as “another act of terror against the civilian population.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

