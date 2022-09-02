Russia kills 4, injures 10 in Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 9:12 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russian military killed two civilians in Toretsk, one in Velyka Novosilka, and one in Avdiivka on Sept. 1.It is currently impossible to estimate the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.