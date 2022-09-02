Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 9:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russian military killed two civilians in Toretsk, one in Velyka Novosilka, and one in Avdiivka on Sept. 1.It is currently impossible to estimate the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko said.

