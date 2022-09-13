Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAt least 147 soldiers of Russian army buried in Crimea

September 13, 2022 2:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Mission of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as of Sept. 12 funerals were held for at least 147 soldiers of the Russian military, although the number of actual burials may be higher. Ukraine’s Mission also says that 72 of the soldiers may have been Ukrainian citizens.

