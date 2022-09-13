At least 147 soldiers of Russian army buried in Crimea
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 2:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine’s Mission of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as of Sept. 12 funerals were held for at least 147 soldiers of the Russian military, although the number of actual burials may be higher. Ukraine’s Mission also says that 72 of the soldiers may have been Ukrainian citizens.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.