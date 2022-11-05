Assassination attempt reported on judge who sentenced UK fighters to death.

Oleksandr Nikulin, a judge of the illegal Russian-installed “supreme court" in occupied Donetsk, suffered gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition following an assassination attempt on Nov. 4 in the Russian-occupied town of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk Oblast, Novaya Gazeta Europe, an independent Russian newspaper, reported on Nov. 5. Novaya Gazeta Europe cited the illegal occupation government in the region. According to Novaya Gazeta, in June Nikulin chaired a panel of judges who sentenced to death three foreign fighters defending Ukraine — U.K. citizens Sean Pinner and Andrew Hill, and Moroccan citizen Saadoun Brahim.