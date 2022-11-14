AP: Russian foreign minister hospitalized in Bali, Indonesia.
November 14, 2022 11:57 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to hospital with a health problem after his arrival at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Nov. 14, AP reported, citing three unnamed Indonesian government and medical officials. Two of the sources said he was being treated for a heart condition. Russia's Foreign Ministry called this information a fake.
