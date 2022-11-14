Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 14, 2022

externalAP: Russian foreign minister hospitalized in Bali, Indonesia.

This item is part of our running news digest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 11:57 am
Share

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to hospital with a health problem after his arrival at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Nov. 14, AP reported, citing three unnamed Indonesian government and medical officials. Two of the sources said he was being treated for a heart condition. Russia's Foreign Ministry called this information a fake.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK