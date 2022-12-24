Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

AP: Biden pledges further support to Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit to Washington

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 10:43 pm
Share

During President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, U.S. President Joe Biden told Zelensky that “it’s an honor to be by your side,” Associated Press reported

Biden said that the Ukrainian people “continue to inspire the world” and condemned Russia for “trying to use winter as a weapon” during its full-scale war against Ukraine.  

Biden also pledged additional support to Ukraine, saying the U.S. will continue to provide financial, military, and humanitarian aid.

Zelensky thanked U.S. citizens for their support. He emphasized that Ukraine continues to face mounting challenges as the war reaches its 11-month mark, as the “war is not over.” 

While the two leaders have communicated regularly, Zelensky’s trip to the U.S. on Dec. 21 is their first in-person meeting since the start of Russia’s full-scale war. 

Earlier on Dec. 21, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a package that will include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK