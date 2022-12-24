AP: Biden pledges further support to Ukraine during Zelensky’s visit to Washington

During President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, U.S. President Joe Biden told Zelensky that “it’s an honor to be by your side,” Associated Press reported.

Biden said that the Ukrainian people “continue to inspire the world” and condemned Russia for “trying to use winter as a weapon” during its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Biden also pledged additional support to Ukraine, saying the U.S. will continue to provide financial, military, and humanitarian aid.

Zelensky thanked U.S. citizens for their support. He emphasized that Ukraine continues to face mounting challenges as the war reaches its 11-month mark, as the “war is not over.”

While the two leaders have communicated regularly, Zelensky’s trip to the U.S. on Dec. 21 is their first in-person meeting since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Earlier on Dec. 21, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken announced $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a package that will include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets.