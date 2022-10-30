Ambassador: Germany shouldn't accept Russian men fleeing mobilization

Russian men fleeing mobilization in their country pose a security risk to other states, Ukraine's new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. According to him, these men are also dangerous to "all young Ukrainian women with children" abroad.

"Almost none of the Russians left their country when the war began," Makeyev said. Even now, as young men flee mobilization, they still "don't regret anything" and "are driving around German cities in groups, waving Russian flags."

Only in the first two weeks, after dictator Vladimir Putin announced mobilization on Sept. 21, up to 1 million Russians had left the country.