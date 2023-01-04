Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine on Jan. 4
January 4, 2023 10:59 am
Air raid alerts went off across every Ukrainian oblast, including occupied Crimea, RFE/RL reported on Jan. 4 at around 10:30 a.m.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member