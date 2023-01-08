Air Force: Ukraine downs Russian helicopter, drone
January 8, 2023 6:34 pm
Ukrainian forces downed a Russian Ka-50 helicopter and an Orlan-10 drone in eastern Ukraine on Jan. 8, reported Ukraine’s Air Force Command.
Earlier on Jan. 8, a Russian reconnaissance drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Gover Valentyn Reznichenko reported.
Ukraine has shot down more than 500 drones launched by Russia since September, according to the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
