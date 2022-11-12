Air Force: Russia might launch mass missile attack on Ukraine during G20 summit

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Nov. 12 that Russia might launch a mass missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 15-16, during the G20 summit in Bali.

According to Ihnat, Russia prefers to "carry out some kind of provocations around such days." Russia launched its latest mass attack on Ukraine on Oct. 31, hitting energy facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other Ukrainian cities.