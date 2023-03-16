Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Air Force: Russia changes tactics of missile strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 20, 2023 3:01 am
Share

Russian troops have started concealing missiles in the Dniester and Southern Buh riverbeds, allowing them to travel low to the ground to bypass Ukrainian air defense systems, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to Ihnat, Russian forces also began launching missiles during nighttime. Previously, they used Shahed drones at night and missiles in the morning during massive strikes, he said.

On Feb. 18, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the western city of Khmelnytsky, injuring two civilians, Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said. 

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK