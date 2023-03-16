Air Force: Russia changes tactics of missile strikes

Russian troops have started concealing missiles in the Dniester and Southern Buh riverbeds, allowing them to travel low to the ground to bypass Ukrainian air defense systems, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

According to Ihnat, Russian forces also began launching missiles during nighttime. Previously, they used Shahed drones at night and missiles in the morning during massive strikes, he said.

On Feb. 18, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the western city of Khmelnytsky, injuring two civilians, Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s air defense downed two out of the four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched on Feb. 18.