ABC News: Ukraine asks US for additional defense systems to counter Iranian drones

ABC News reported on Nov. 8 that the head of Ukraine’s Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, sent a letter to senior American Congress members, urging the U.S. to provide Ukraine with highly mobile air defense systems known as C-RAMs.

Having a built-in radar to track incoming threats and a huge rapid-fire gun to shoot them down, the C-RAMs would help to protect Ukraine’s “important objects, especially crucial power plants” from Russian attacks with Iranian drones, Stefanchuk wrote, according to ABC News.

Stefanchuk also asked the U.S. lawmakers to help him in convincing the U.S. President Joe Biden administration to supply longer-range missiles to Ukraine so that its military could destroy “stocks of Iranian drones, deep behind the enemy lines” on the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Since September, Russia has launched waves of attacks using Iranian-made kamikaze drones in strikes that killed civilians and destroyed energy facilities across Ukraine.

On Nov. 7, The Economist reported that Tehran and Moscow had agreed for Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles to be delivered to annexed Crimea and Russian ports in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Economist, Ukraine has no effective protection against the Iranian missiles, which strike targets at much higher speeds than cruise missiles or drones, creating an extreme need for Western high-precision, long-range weaponry.

