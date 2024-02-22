New Zealand announces $26 million aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

New Zealand’s government announced on Feb. 22 that it would provide Ukraine with another defense and humanitarian aid package worth almost $26 million.

This package brings the total value of New Zealand’s assistance pledged to Ukraine in the past two years to over $100 million.

A large chunk of the money will be used to finance an extension of New Zealand’s training program for Ukrainian soldiers until 2025, the country’s government wrote in a press release.

As part of the package, New Zealand will send $6.5 million to a U.K.-administered fund to procure weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

The country will also provide $7 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians affected by the war, including refugees, and transfer $3 million to the World Bank’s Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

New Zealand is also reportedly working on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Russia launched its illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter,” New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

“The war has had a horrific human cost, caused immense suffering, and has significantly impacted regional and global stability. That is why New Zealand remains committed to standing with Ukraine.”