Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
New York Met Opera concert to mark one year of Russia's full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023 6:12 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Metropolitan Opera in New York City will mark a full year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a concert in remembrance of the war's victims.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Seguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, tenor Dmytro Popov, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi will be the soloists at the Feb. 24 concert, the Associated Press reported.

“Mozart’s Requiem is to remember the innocent victims of the war, and Beethoven’s Fifth is in anticipation of the victory to come,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement on Jan. 20.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Feb. 1 and are priced at $50. The concert will also be broadcast on the radio.

Ukrainian Carol of the Bells returns to Carnegie Hall 100 years later
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
