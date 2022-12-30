New program offers free bone repair implants to wounded Ukrainians

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,500 Ukrainians injured by the war will be able to get free implants for osteosynthesis under a new pilot project, the Health Ministry announced.

Osteosynthesis is a kind of reconstructive surgery, in which fractured bones are joined back together with implants. These will be provided as humanitarian aid by international volunteer organization Yellowblue Force Foundation, with the support of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The procedures will be performed in three hospitals in Uzhhorod, Vynnytsia and Cherkasy and is expected to help people recover from particularly complex bone damage.