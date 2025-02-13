Netherlands to supply Ukraine with 25 YPR armored medical evacuation vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will soon send Ukraine 25 YPR armored vehicles, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12.

The vehicles will be used for medical evacuations, to transport wounded soldiers.

Previously, the Dutch government has sent Ukraine more than 200 YPRs of different types.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans also confirmed the delivery of the last promised T-72 tanks to Ukraine, a joint effort with Czechia and the U.S.

Brekelmans highlighted the urgency of continued support, as the three-year mark since Russia’s full-scale invasion began is approaching.

“For 3 years, Ukrainians have been fighting tirelessly for their future,” he said. "Especially now, when Ukrainians are struggling on the front lines, we must continue to provide unabated support.”

The Defense Ministry’s statement also noted that more than 10 billion euros ($10.3 billion) have been committed by the country to Ukraine in military aid.