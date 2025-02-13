Skip to content
Netherlands to supply Ukraine with 25 YPR armored medical evacuation vehicles

by Sonya Bandouil February 13, 2025 4:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a YPR-765 armoured personnel carrier (APC) on a road near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 11, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
The Netherlands will soon send Ukraine 25 YPR armored vehicles, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported after the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12.

The vehicles will be used for medical evacuations, to transport wounded soldiers.

Previously, the Dutch government has sent Ukraine more than 200 YPRs of different types.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans also confirmed the delivery of the last promised T-72 tanks to Ukraine, a joint effort with Czechia and the U.S.

Brekelmans highlighted the urgency of continued support, as the three-year mark since Russia’s full-scale invasion began is approaching.

“For 3 years, Ukrainians have been fighting tirelessly for their future,” he said. "Especially now, when Ukrainians are struggling on the front lines, we must continue to provide unabated support.”

The Defense Ministry’s statement also noted that more than 10 billion euros ($10.3 billion) have been committed by the country to Ukraine in military aid.

NATO reaction to Russian attack would be ‘devastating,’ Rutte warns
“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin attacks NATO, the reaction will be devastating. He will lose,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
