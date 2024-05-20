Skip to content
Netherlands to supply Ukraine with additional YPR-765 armored vehicles

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 11:53 PM 2 min read
The Netherlands will shortly provide Ukraine with additional YPR-765 armored vehicles. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren published on May 20, 2024, the photo of the future military supply. (Kajsa Ollongren / Twitter)
The Netherlands will soon send Ukraine more YPR-765 armored vehicles, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported on May 20 after the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously requested that type of armored vehicle, according to the Dutch ministry.

"It is essential that we continue to support Ukraine," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"These types of armored vehicles are essential for Ukraine. They are agile, can move troops quickly, and can be deployed in exploratory, offensive, and defensive roles. The remotely controlled armament offers the shooter extra safety."

The Dutch government has sent Ukraine a total of 207 YPRs of different types. The number of YPRs in the future batch has not been unveiled.

Netherlands’ incoming coalition government reaffirms support for Ukraine
Under outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, being one of the few partners to pledge F-16 fighter jets.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

"The efforts we have made recently will pay off in the coming months. It is essential that all countries continue to contribute to the collective efforts," Ollongren said.

The Dutch defense minister also stressed that Ukraine's air defense needs remain "as strong as ever."

The Netherlands earlier devoted 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative.

The Netherlands also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware to counter Russian drones, among other targets.

In total, the Netherlands allocated more than 200 million euros (roughly $210 million) to new initiatives to ensure the quick delivery of air defense and artillery ammunition to Ukraine in April.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
