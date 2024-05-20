Netherlands to supply Ukraine with additional YPR-765 armored vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will soon send Ukraine more YPR-765 armored vehicles, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported on May 20 after the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously requested that type of armored vehicle, according to the Dutch ministry.

"It is essential that we continue to support Ukraine," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"These types of armored vehicles are essential for Ukraine. They are agile, can move troops quickly, and can be deployed in exploratory, offensive, and defensive roles. The remotely controlled armament offers the shooter extra safety."

The Dutch government has sent Ukraine a total of 207 YPRs of different types. The number of YPRs in the future batch has not been unveiled.

"The efforts we have made recently will pay off in the coming months. It is essential that all countries continue to contribute to the collective efforts," Ollongren said.

The Dutch defense minister also stressed that Ukraine's air defense needs remain "as strong as ever."

The Netherlands earlier devoted 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative.

The Netherlands also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware to counter Russian drones, among other targets.

In total, the Netherlands allocated more than 200 million euros (roughly $210 million) to new initiatives to ensure the quick delivery of air defense and artillery ammunition to Ukraine in April.