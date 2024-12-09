This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 9, 2024 7:10 PM 1 min read
A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane seen from a cockpit of a German fighter jet over the Baltic Sea. Photo published on Oct. 16, 2024. (German Air Force/X)
Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Dec. 6, the Netherlands Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 9.

The F-35s, deployed under NATO’s eastern airspace monitoring mission, intercepted a Russian An-72 transport aircraft and an SU-24 reconnaissance aircraft.

Later, they were scrambled again to intercept a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft.

The Dutch F-35s escorted the Russian planes over international waters to the boundary of NATO’s airspace. “That is why our people are there: to protect our common airspace from Russian threats,” Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans wrote on X.

Russian aircraft frequently operate over the Baltic Sea without transponders or flight plans, actions often seen as testing NATO's response capabilities.

In September, the Latvian Air Force reported that NATO jets intercepted six such Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

That same month, Latvia confirmed that a Russian Shahed-type drone equipped with explosives had crashed on its territory.

The drone, reportedly heading to Ukraine, entered Latvia from Belarus before crashing near Gaigalava parish in the Rezekne district, approximately 85 kilometers (52 miles) from the Belarusian border.

Zelensky plans to call Biden to discuss NATO invitation for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 9 his intention to call U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine’s invitation to NATO.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Friedrich Merz said upon arrival. "I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."
