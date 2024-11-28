Netherlands hands over 3 Patriot air defense launchers to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands delivered three new Patriot air defense launchers to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Nov. 28.

"This saves lives and protects vital infrastructure. It is and remains in our common interest to stop Russian aggression," Brekelmans said on social media.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities ahead of winter.

Russia launched nearly 100 drones and 90 missiles against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 28, targeting energy infrastructure. Additional emergency blackouts were introduced across the country following the attack.

"I am grateful to Minister Brekelmans and the Dutch government for strengthening Ukrainian air defense capabilities," Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Shop our seasonal merch collection. shop now

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each. Romania transferred a Patriot to Ukraine too after the donation was finally approved in early September.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 27 that key commitments from NATO's July summit in Washington, including air defense systems and other military support, have not yet been fully implemented.