Some commitments from NATO summit in July remain unfulfilled, Zelensky says

by Sonya Bandouil November 27, 2024 10:44 PM 1 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO are seen before a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky following their negotiations in Kyiv, Ukraine on 29 April, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Key commitments from NATO's July summit in Washington, including air defense systems and other military support, have not yet been fully implemented, President Volodymyr Zelensky told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Nov. 27.

“This significantly affects the motivation and morale of our people," he said, emphasizing the need for timely delivery of promised support.

Zelensky also raised concerns about Russia’s use of new ballistic missiles, urging NATO partners to provide specific air defense systems that are readily available.

"The recent authorization of long-range strikes against military targets in Russia has helped. But the pressure on Russia must be maintained and increased at various levels," Zelensky added.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s ties with the United States and other allies, ensuring the execution of existing agreements, and advancing efforts for Ukraine’s eventual invitation to NATO.

While Ukraine didn’t get a firm commitment to join NATO at the alliance’s summit this year, the 32 allied countries did declare Ukraine’s path to membership “irreversible”.

Along with air defense systems, Ukraine was promised $43 billion in funding, a NATO representative in Kyiv, and new bilateral security agreements.

NATO-Ukraine Council convenes following Russia’s use of Oreshnik missile
The NATO-Ukraine Council convened at a meeting on Nov. 26 in response to Russia’s use of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), “Oreshnik”, the NATO alliance said in a news release.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
