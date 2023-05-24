Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Netherlands allocating 260 million euros to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 1:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has announced allocating 260 million euros ($279 million) to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine with EU member states.

The funds will contribute to the second phase of a European Union’s plan to provide Ukraine with one million 155-mm-caliber artillery rounds.

The EU agreed to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells on March 20. In the first phase, the bloc dedicated one billion euros to reimburse countries that could send their stockpiles right away. Another billion will be used for the joint purchase of new rounds, and the final part of the program will be the production of the remaining artillery rounds.

In April, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU had delivered more than 66% of the first tranche since Feb. 9.

The reimbursing measure applies to existing ammunition stocks of the program's participants "or from the reprioritization of existing orders" between Feb. 9 and May 31, 2023.

According to Borrell, the EU has already provided over 13 billion euros in military support to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
