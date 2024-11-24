Nearly 22,000 civilians have been evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast in 6 months, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 22,000 residents have been evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since May, with efforts ongoing to evacuate more residents from settlements near the front line, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Nov. 23.

"We are continuing evacuation efforts, bringing both children and adults to safety," Syniehubov said on air.

Kharkiv Oblast has endured constant Russian attacks for over two and a half years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Syniehubov noted that the most targeted areas include the Vovchansk direction in the Chuhuiv district, the Lyptsi area, and the Kupiansk direction. The city of Kupiansk was briefly captured by Russian forces in 2022 before being reclaimed by Ukrainian troops. Its strategic value lies in its position as a key logistics and transportation hub, with several major highways and five railway lines converging within the city.

The governor added that evacuees are being provided with humanitarian aid, psychological support, and financial assistance in relatively safe areas, including the city of Kharkiv, located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border.