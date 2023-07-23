Navy: Ukrainian forces defeat combatants, destroy supply depot

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian naval forces defeated a group of up to 10 Russian combatants and destroyed a supply depot on July 22, the Ukrainian Navy reported via its official Telegram channel.

Members of the navy's river fleet engaged and defeated "a concentration of up to 10" enemy combatants, the Navy said.

The Ukrainian sailors also destroyed three trucks and a Russian supply depot.

A video posted to the Navy's channel shows an explosion occur at a facility waving the Russian flag.

Destruction of occupying Russian troops' military equipment and supplies remains a key component of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.