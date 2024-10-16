NATO Secretary General Rutte announces Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the next meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is scheduled for Oct. 17. The meeting will bring together defense ministers from NATO member states alongside Ukraine’s defense minister, Rustem Umerov.

Key topics on the agenda are expected to include the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian military.

Rutte also noted that progress is being made in establishing a new NATO command in Wiesbaden, aimed at coordinating aid and training for Ukrainian troops, as well as fulfilling the commitment to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros in military assistance.

"NATO Allies provided 20.9 billion euros in military assistance to Ukraine during the first half of 2024 and Allies are on track to meet their commitments for the rest of the year," adding that "the message is clear: NATO is delivering for Ukraine, and we will continue to do so."

Earlier, Rutte reaffirmed NATO's support for Ukraine: "The message (to Russian President Vladimir Putin) is that we will continue, that we will do what’s necessary to make sure that he will not get his way, that Ukraine will prevail," NATO Secretary General said during a joint interview with Reuters and German radio Hessischer Rundfunk on Oct. 13.

However, despite Rutte's reassurances, concerns are mounting over the future of Western support as the U.S. election approaches. Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to "get (the U.S.) out" of the war, raising fears that he may reduce or withdraw support.