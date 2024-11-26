Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
NATO Parliamentary Assembly calls for Ukraine's accession 'as soon as possible'

by Boldizsar Gyori November 26, 2024 1:02 PM 1 min read
Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte (L) and President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during a press conference on October 3, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on a visit. He held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Delegates from NATO member states’ legislatures voiced their support for Ukraine becoming the 33rd member of the alliance in a resolution adopted by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Nov. 25.

Independent from NATO, the assembly has no direct role in overseeing NATO policies.

The assembly urged member states "to step up political and practical efforts to help Ukraine receive an invitation and become the 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible," the resolution read.

Kyiv submitted its application to join in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" — though Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.

Seven countries, including the U.S., Germany, and Hungary, are reluctant to greenlight a fast accession for Ukraine, Politico reported in October. Kyiv's entry would require a unanimous agreement among all 32 members.

Members of the Assembly also urged for sustaining and increasing the "military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine, ensuring the timely delivery of munitions and advanced weapon systems, including air defense systems, long-range precision weapons, and multi-role fighter aircraft."

Is NATO ready for war with Russia?
The launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 confronted the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with a new geopolitical reality. Described as “braindead” by French President Emmanuel Macron only a few years prior, the alliance woke up to a threat previously thought c…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.