NATO on track to send Kyiv over $40 billion in 2025

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is on course to fulfill its promise to send approximately $41.6 billion (40 billion euros) in security assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said on Jan. 29.

Member nations pledged to provide the funding to Ukraine during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. in July 2024.

Shekerinska discussed the status of the funds during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna attended the meeting.

"Allies are on track to deliver on the pledge made at the Washington summit," a NATO press statement said.

Stefanishyna also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during her visit to Brussels. Their discussions centered on the current situation on the front lines, Ukraine's ongoing reform efforts, and continued NATO support for Ukraine's defense.

Rutte has pledged to maintain the alliance's support for Kyiv and increase Europe's share of the spending amid the U.S. government transition. NATO has already moved into a new leadership position in coordinating aid for Ukraine, taking over certain responsibilities once handled by the U.S.

The future of U.S. military aid remains uncertain under President Donald Trump, who has urged Europe to shoulder more of the financial burden.

Ukraine continues to prioritize its future NATO membership as an essential security guarantee in the face of Russian aggression.