paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, Foreign assistance, Military aid, Mark Rutte, Olha Stefanishyna
Edit post

NATO on track to send Kyiv over $40 billion in 2025

by Abbey Fenbert January 30, 2025 12:35 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Jan. 29, 2025. (NATO Press Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is on course to fulfill its promise to send approximately $41.6 billion (40 billion euros) in security assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said on Jan. 29.

Member nations pledged to provide the funding to Ukraine during the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. in July 2024.

Shekerinska discussed the status of the funds during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna attended the meeting.

"Allies are on track to deliver on the pledge made at the Washington summit," a NATO press statement said.

Stefanishyna also met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during her visit to Brussels. Their discussions centered on the current situation on the front lines, Ukraine's ongoing reform efforts, and continued NATO support for Ukraine's defense.

Rutte has pledged to maintain the alliance's support for Kyiv and increase Europe's share of the spending amid the U.S. government transition. NATO has already moved into a new leadership position in coordinating aid for Ukraine, taking over certain responsibilities once handled by the U.S.

The future of U.S. military aid remains uncertain under President Donald Trump, who has urged Europe to shoulder more of the financial burden.

Ukraine continues to prioritize its future NATO membership as an essential security guarantee in the face of Russian aggression.

Trump must call Putin’s bluff on Ukraine talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting 2025 with a bang. In a nod to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire for a settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin has announced its readiness for negotiations “without preconditions.” However, the devil is in the details. For Russia, “without preconditions” tr…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniel Kochis
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:26 PM
Video

Polish envoy on moving past painful history with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek sat down with Poland's charge d'affairs in Kyiv, Piotr Lukasiewicz, to discuss why Poland stands out among Ukraine's allies and how to approach the most painful chapters of the shared Polish-Ukrainian history.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.