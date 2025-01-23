paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, Ukraine, War, Donald Trump, Mark Rutte, Military aid, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia
Edit post

NATO chief urges US to keep arming Ukraine, pledges European funding

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 23, 2025 6:11 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte holds the closing press conference at the NATO headquarters on the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting on Dec. 4, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium.(Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the United States to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, pledging that Europe will shoulder the financial burden, Reuters reported on Jan. 23.

"If this new Trump administration is willing to keep on supplying Ukraine, the bill will be paid by the Europeans," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Rutte's remarks come amid the uncertainty of the U.S. support for Ukraine under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized aid to Kyiv, as well as called on Europe to increase its share.

Trump has repeatedly lambasted European NATO members for not investing enough in their defense capabilities and instead relying on the U.S.

Rutte agreed with Trump's criticism of Europe's low defense spending, saying that "Ukraine is closer to Europe than to the U.S."

Earlier on Jan. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the importance of U.S. leadership in ending Russia's war during an interview with Bloomberg.

"The end of the war must be a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump, not for Russian President Vladimir Putin," Zelensky said.

During his presidential campaign, Trump has repeatedly called for a swift resolution to Russia's war and claimed he would be able to end it quickly. However, he hasn't elaborated on how he plans to achieve that.

On Jan. 22, Trump threatened to impose harsher sanctions on Moscow if a "deal" is not reached soon.

‘Trump needs to come out on top’ — Zelensky on US president’s role in ending war
“I think the issue of ending the war in Ukraine must be a victory for (Donald) Trump, not for (Vladimir) Putin,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.