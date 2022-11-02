North Korea accused of hiding ammunition supplies to Russia.
November 2, 2022 9:00 pm
U.S. officials said North Korea was trying to hide the shipments by making it appear as if the ammunition is being sent to the Middle East or North Africa, according to newly declassified intelligence quoted by CNN. Two months ago, U.S. intelligence alleged Russia was buying rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine, CNN reported.
