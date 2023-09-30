Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NATO announces additional peacekeeping forces in Kosovo

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 30, 2023 8:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Sept. 29 that the military alliance had approved additional peacekeeping forces in Kosovo after unrest along the Kosovo-Serbia border that left four people dead.

"We call on all parties to urgently de-escalate. We continue to urge Belgrade and Pristina to engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue as the only way to resolve outstanding issues and reach solutions that respect the rights of all communities. This is key for lasting security in Kosovo and stability in the region," Stoltenberg said.

About 30 masked men shot at a police patrol in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo earlier this week. They stormed the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery, trapping priests and religious pilgrims inside. A 12-hour shootout occurred, resulting in the deaths of one Kosovo police officer and three Serb gunmen.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti welcomed NATO's decision and told the Associated Press that Serbia wants to destabilize the region with the help of Russia.

"These people want to turn back time," Kurti said, as quoted by AP. "They are in search of a time machine. They want to turn the clock back by 30 years. But that is not going to happen."

“We need NATO because the border with Serbia is very long, and the Serbian army has been recently strengthening its capacities, and they have a lot of military equipment from both the Russian Federation and China,” Kurti added.

Serbia has a history of close ties with Russia and has attempted to remain neutral in Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize the country's sovereignty. The Kosovo War of 1998-1999 left more than an estimated 13,000 people dead.

The press service of Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry repeatedly refers to Kosovo as a "project" of the U.S. and the EU, effectively denying its sovereignty as well.

The NATO-led KFOR (Kosovo Force), which is meant to implement peacekeeping measures until the country's military becomes self-sufficient, has been in place since 1999.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.