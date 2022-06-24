Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Yellow quarantine zone restrictions will be tightened as of Dec. 6

November 30, 2021 6:40 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
(Evgen Maloletka/moz.gov.ua)

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that people who don’t have a full vaccination certificate, a recent negative PCR test result or certificate of recovery from Covid-19 will be banned from gyms, theaters, museums, clubs, restaurants, and cultural events.

Vaccination will be made mandatory for workers at economically strategic enterprises, social service institutions like clinics and state employees.

Additionally, starting Dec. 6, a person must receive their second dose of vaccine no later than 30 days after the first to be considered fully vaccinated. Previously, people were allowed to wait 120 days between doses.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

