Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Security Service busts Russia-backed bot farm in Kherson Oblast

November 25, 2021 3:34 amby Alexander Query
Share:
(ssu.gov.ua)

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, has uncovered a bot farm responsible for over 20,000 fake online accounts used to write disparaging content about Ukraine. The enforcers made an announcement on Nov. 25.

The SBU confiscated computers and more than 3,000 sim cards from the suspects. The alleged cybercriminals were backed by Russian intelligence, according to the SBU. They received money from its territory through electronic payment systems that are banned in Ukraine.

According to the SBU, Ukraine has seen some of the heaviest bot activity in the world since 2018, and Russia was behind most of it.

Alexander Query
Author: Alexander Query

Alexander Query is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the former business editor at the Kyiv Post. He worked as a TV correspondent and an anchorman at UATV in Ukraine, and received a BA in modern literature from La Sorbonne, in Paris.

Tags: Russia's war

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok