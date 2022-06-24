Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Russian-led forces damage 9 civilian homes in Donetsk Oblast

November 14, 2021 5:26 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina
Share:
(The National Police)

Russian-led militants on Nov. 14 shelled Nevelske, a village less than 4 kilometers from the demarcation line dividing Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied territory, according to the Interior Ministry.

Three of the nine homes were completely destroyed. Two civilians were trapped under the wreckage, but were soon rescued uninjured.

On Nov. 13, two Ukrainian servicemen were injured as a result of shelling, the military reported.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Author: Anastasiia Lapatina

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. She’s currently finishing a BA in International Relations at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok