Russian-led forces damage 9 civilian homes in Donetsk Oblast

(The National Police)

Russian-led militants on Nov. 14 shelled Nevelske, a village less than 4 kilometers from the demarcation line dividing Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied territory, according to the Interior Ministry.

Three of the nine homes were completely destroyed. Two civilians were trapped under the wreckage, but were soon rescued uninjured.

On Nov. 13, two Ukrainian servicemen were injured as a result of shelling, the military reported.