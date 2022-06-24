Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

externalRussian intelligence claims Ukraine plotted murder of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 25, 2022 4:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 25 that it had arrested members of National Socialism/White Power, an alleged neo-Nazi group that is virtually unknown in Ukraine, which had tried to kill him. In what was widely perceived as a propaganda move without any substantial evidence, the FSB said that the assassination had been ordered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok