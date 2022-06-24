Russian intelligence claims Ukraine plotted murder of Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 25, 2022 4:29 pm
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 25 that it had arrested members of National Socialism/White Power, an alleged neo-Nazi group that is virtually unknown in Ukraine, which had tried to kill him. In what was widely perceived as a propaganda move without any substantial evidence, the FSB said that the assassination had been ordered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).