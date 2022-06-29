NATO pledges to increase its support for Ukraine

As part of its new strategic vision, NATO members have pledged to further step up their support for Ukraine, agreeing on a strengthened military aid package.

During a three-day summit held in Madrid from June 28-30, NATO heads of state and governments endorsed a new NATO 2022 Strategic Concept outlining the alliance’s priorities and approaches to security for the next decade.

The Madrid Summit Declaration, passed separately by NATO members also on June 29, said that the newly agreed aid package for Ukraine will accelerate the delivery of non-lethal defense equipment and improve Ukraine’s cyber defenses and resilience. It will also support the modernization of Ukraine’s defense sector, and the country’s long-term efforts of post-war reconstruction and reforms.

The new strategy, the first of its kind since 2010, also singles out Russia as “the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area,” according to the Strategic Concept.

The alliance noted, however, that it does not seek confrontation with Russia, but can’t consider it a partner due to Russia’s hostility around the world.

“We remain willing to keep open channels of communication with Moscow to manage and mitigate risks, prevent escalation and increase transparency,” the concept stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined the NATO Madrid Summit via a video call, called on the alliance to reconsider its eastern flank.

"NATO's open-door policy should not resemble the old ticket barriers in Kyiv’s underground: they are open, and when you approach, they close up until you pay. Has Ukraine not paid enough yet? Is our contribution to the defense of Europe and the whole civilization still insufficient? What else is needed?" Zelensky emphasized.

At the end of the summit, NATO also formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, which will bring the alliance to 32 members.