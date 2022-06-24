Dozens of Ukrainians killed within hours of Russian invasion

A man walks in a street as black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine at 4 a.m. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dozens of people were killed by Russian fire, and at least 19 went missing as of 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, just seven hours after Russia started the all-out invasion of Ukraine from several directions.

One civilian was killed by Russian shelling in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Six people were killed during the attack on the city of Podilsk in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported at 9 a.m.

A Ukrainian border guard was killed by missile shelling coming from the occupied Crimea.

The State Border Guard Service reported that Russia had fired arms on them from occupied Crimea onto Preobrazhenka village, Kherson Oblast.

Three civilians were killed by shelling in the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Interior Ministry reported on 11 a.m.

Russian bombardment killed a child in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, the Interior Ministry reported at 12 p.m.

Eighteen people were killed during Russia’s shelling of Lypetske village in Odesa Oblast, local authorities reported.

Six people were killed in Russia’s morning shelling of Kyiv's suburb of Brovary, the city’s mayor said to Suspilne media outlet.

One civilian was killed by Russian shelling in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, local authorities reported.

Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of the President’s Office, said that over 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed since the morning, according to Ukrainska Pravda. This number hasn't been confirmed yet.