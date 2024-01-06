National Resistance Center: Partisans confirm destruction of Russian radar system in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the Atesh partisan movement confirmed that Ukrainian forces hit a radar system and control center in their Jan. 4 attack on a Russian military command post in occupied Crimea, the National Resistance center reported Jan. 5.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a successful strike on a Russian command post near Sevastopol on Jan. 4, though the military did not provide details on the consequences of the attack.

According to the Center, Atesh guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the attack site and confirmed crucial Russian military communications systems were hit in the strike. The attack reportedly damaged "the control center responsibile for a secure communication channel with the Kremlin," which also coordinated air defense throughout occupied Crimea.

The Center said the partisans investigated a military command unit near Yevpatoriia. A powerful explosion was reported in Yevpatoriia on Jan. 4, the day of the attack.

Additional explosions were reported in Crimea on Jan. 5, and Russian occupation authorities closed down traffic on the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that air defense shot down four Ukrainian missiles shortly after midnight on Jan. 6.

Ukrainian forces have recently intensified their attacks on the occupied peninsula in hopes of disrupting military logistics and weakening Russia's southern defenses.