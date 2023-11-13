National Resistance Center: Ex-Wagner fighters sent to occupied Skadovsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some former Wagner fighters have been transferred to a camp near the Ukrainian town of Skadovsk in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the National Resistance Center said on Nov. 12, citing information from the pro-Ukrainian underground.

The mercenary group's ex-members are reportedly not provided with transportation, personal protective equipment, and other necessary supplies.

The Russian military command is currently deciding on the further use of the fighters, the National Resistance Center said.

The fate of Russia's most notorious mercenary group remained uncertain following Wagner's rebellion against the Kremlin in June and a plane crash that killed its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, two months later.

Some Wagner fighters were allowed to leave for Belarus or Africa, while others were offered contracts under the Russian Defense Ministry and sent back to the front as combatants or instructors.

Russian media reported earlier in November that a part of the group was incorporated into Rosgvardia, Russia's National Guard, under the leadership of Pavel Prigozhin, son of the deceased founder.

The National Resistance Center did not clarify whether the ex-Wagner fighters sent to Skadovsk were subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry or Rosgvardia.