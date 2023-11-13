Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Ex-Wagner fighters sent to occupied Skadovsk

by Martin Fornusek November 13, 2023 9:44 AM 1 min read
An advertisement promoting the Wagner mercenary organization in Moscow in April 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some former Wagner fighters have been transferred to a camp near the Ukrainian town of Skadovsk in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the National Resistance Center said on Nov. 12, citing information from the pro-Ukrainian underground.

The mercenary group's ex-members are reportedly not provided with transportation,  personal protective equipment, and other necessary supplies.

The Russian military command is currently deciding on the further use of the fighters, the National Resistance Center said.

The fate of Russia's most notorious mercenary group remained uncertain following Wagner's rebellion against the Kremlin in June and a plane crash that killed its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, two months later.

Some Wagner fighters were allowed to leave for Belarus or Africa, while others were offered contracts under the Russian Defense Ministry and sent back to the front as combatants or instructors.

Russian media reported earlier in November that a part of the group was incorporated into Rosgvardia, Russia's National Guard, under the leadership of Pavel Prigozhin, son of the deceased founder.

The National Resistance Center did not clarify whether the ex-Wagner fighters sent to Skadovsk were subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry or Rosgvardia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
7:40 AM

White House: Costs of not supporting Ukraine too high to pay.

"If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, think about how high it’s going to be in national treasure and in American blood if we have to start acting on our Article Five commitments," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.