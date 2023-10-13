Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Police: Platoon commander arrested for extortion

by Nate Ostiller October 13, 2023 6:59 PM 2 min read
Confiscated funds from the alleged bribes. (National Police of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A platoon commander from Ukraine's Armed Forces was arrested for extorting Hr 600,000 ($16,500) in bribes from his subordinates, the National Police's office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast announced on Oct. 13.

The commander allegedly demanded Hr 150,000 ($4,125) from four of his subordinates, threatening to make their service worse if they did not pay. The investigators also claim that the commander threatened to confiscate any extra combat pay they acquired if they did not agree to his demands.

An investigative team consisting of members of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's General Prosecutor's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office searched the suspect and found Hr 600,000 in cash, as well as weapons and several other pieces of evidence.

If convicted, the suspect could serve up to ten years in prison.

Ukrainian law enforcement has investigated numerous cases of extortion and low-level corruption that take advantage of the ongoing war.  

On Aug. 29, Ukraine's Security Services (SBU) arrested a military medical commission official who was helping people evade the draft in exchange for receiving bribes.

In Odesa Oblast, a military official was arrested on extortion charges on Aug. 1 for demanding bribes from contractors in order to win construction contracts on military barracks.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

