National Police: Platoon commander arrested for extortion

This audio is created with AI assistance

A platoon commander from Ukraine's Armed Forces was arrested for extorting Hr 600,000 ($16,500) in bribes from his subordinates, the National Police's office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast announced on Oct. 13.

The commander allegedly demanded Hr 150,000 ($4,125) from four of his subordinates, threatening to make their service worse if they did not pay. The investigators also claim that the commander threatened to confiscate any extra combat pay they acquired if they did not agree to his demands.

An investigative team consisting of members of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's General Prosecutor's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office searched the suspect and found Hr 600,000 in cash, as well as weapons and several other pieces of evidence.

If convicted, the suspect could serve up to ten years in prison.

Ukrainian law enforcement has investigated numerous cases of extortion and low-level corruption that take advantage of the ongoing war.

On Aug. 29, Ukraine's Security Services (SBU) arrested a military medical commission official who was helping people evade the draft in exchange for receiving bribes.

In Odesa Oblast, a military official was arrested on extortion charges on Aug. 1 for demanding bribes from contractors in order to win construction contracts on military barracks.