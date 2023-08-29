Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
SBU detains military medical commission official for corruption

by Martin Fornusek August 29, 2023 9:42 PM 2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine detained the head of the military medical commission in one of the districts in Kyiv Oblast for helping men to evade the draft in exchange for bribes. Published Aug. 29, 2023. (Source: SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a military medical commission official, who is suspected of allowing over 50 people to evade the draft in exchange for bribes, the SBU said on Aug. 29.

The head of the military medical commission in one of the districts in Kyiv Oblast reportedly acted together with at least four other people, including an official of a local enlistment office.

According to the SBU, the suspect provided potential conscripts with false documentation claiming they were unfit for service in exchange for bribes of up to $7,000. Based on the available data, she provided such certificates to more than 50 men who wanted to evade the draft and flee abroad.

On the basis of the fake documentation, the military enlistment office subsequently removed the men from the military register, the investigation said.

The head of the military medical commission and other suspects have been charged with illegally helping people to cross Ukraine's border. The medical officer has also been charged with forgery of official documents.

The alleged perpetrators face up to nine years in prison and confiscation of property.

Ukraine declared general mobilization and martial law after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to go abroad without a special permit.

According to Ukraine's State Border Guard, up to 20 men are detained every day attempting to illegally leave the country. Many of them provide falsified documents to gain passage, including fake medical documentation, falsely "proving" they are unfit for service.

Author: Martin Fornusek
