Russia hits Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka with missiles, artillery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile attack and "massive" artillery strike against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of Nov. 5, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

He did not provide further details on the attack.

However, Moroz wrote that over the past day, Russian attacks had killed one person in the town of Zalizne, not far from Toretsk. According to Moroz, six houses were damaged there.

Russian troops also launched two airstrikes at a non-working infrastructure facility in the Illinivka territorial community.

More residential and industrial buildings were damaged in the Kostiantynivka and Chasiv Yar communities, as well as in the village of Serebrianka, Moroz said.

The aftermath of Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 4. (Ihor Moroz/Facebook)

Russia has been intensifying its attacks against Avdiivka for several weeks. Moscow has reportedly thrown in extensive force in an effort to encircle the town, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the process.

In a Nov. 4 assessment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian troops had made confirmed gains on Avdiivka’s northern flank in Donetsk Oblast.

Geolocated footage published on Nov. 3 indicates that Russian forces advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka, some four kilometers north of Avdiivka, towards the railway line north of the city.