Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Gas, Energy, Business, Naftogaz, Gazprom, EU gas transit, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan
Edit post

No Azeri gas deal currently on table to maintain flows via Ukraine, Naftogaz CEO says

by Dominic Culverwell November 7, 2024 6:35 PM 3 min read
Head of the Board of Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov gives an interview with Ukrainian news media on Nov. 29, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

No deal is currently on the table between Europe and Azerbaijan to keep gas flowing through Ukraine once a transit deal with Russia expires at the end of the year, despite reports a contract was nearing, CEO of Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz said.

“Over the next two months, before the deal is over, we might hear some manipulations and alternative ideas,” Oleksiy Chernyshov told the Kyiv Independent on sidelines of the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Nov. 7.

"There is no alternative model at this moment on the table," adding that Ukraine "is preparing for the full stop of gas transit by the end of the year" once the deal expires. Ukraine has maintained that it will not renew any transit deal with Russia after the contract is up.

As the contract's end approaches, Europe and Ukraine have been in talks with Azerbaijan to replace Russia as a supplier.

Bloomberg reported on Oct. 1 that energy companies from Hungary and Slovakia were nearing a contract for up to 12-14 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan per year, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Later on Nov. 1, Slovakian state-owned gas importer SPP told Reuters that European firms were not close to an agreement with Azerbaijan to replace Russian gas flows through Ukraine, contradicting Bloomberg's report.

Ukraine currently transits Russian gas to the European Union as part of a deal signed with Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom in 2019, which is set to expire in December 2024.

While Moscow cut much of its pipeline gas transit to Europe in 2022, Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary remain heavily dependent on Russian imports.

Gazprom supplied Slovakia with 89% of its gas consumed last year, Austria with 97% of its gas, and 47% of Hungary's, according to Sergiy Makogon, senior fellow of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and former CEO of Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator.

Countries that rely on Russian gas will face a challenge once transit stops through Ukraine and are likely to be more vocal in the future, Chernyshov said.

Russia-friendly Hungary already said last month that it wants to increase gas purchases from Gazprom next year.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sept. 6 that negotiations were underway with the EU, Moscow, and Kyiv to transport Azeri gas. Technically, it would be Russian gas just rebranded as Azeri gas, Makogon told the Kyiv Independent.

While Azerbaijan supplied Europe with around 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas last year, Brussels and Baku’s goal is to ramp this up to 20 bcm annually by 2030. But Baku has no excess gas available in the near term and has been importing gas from Russia and Turkmenistan, Makogon said in a report for CEPA.

“The idea to transit Azeri gas instead of Russian gas is still alive and promoted by some people close to the President’s Office,” he told the Kyiv Independent.

Warsaw to host international conference on rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The ReBuild Ukraine 4.0 conference will convene on November 13-14, 2024, in Warsaw, Poland, Odesa Journal reported on Nov. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.