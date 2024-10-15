Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Russia, Business, Gas, Gazprom
Edit post

Hungary wants to increase gas purchases from Russia's Gazprom in 2025

by Martin Fornusek October 15, 2024 2:10 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks during a session held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 6, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Budapest and Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom are in talks on additional purchases next year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Kremlin-run RIA Novosti published on Oct. 15.

The move would likely increase Hungary's reliance on Russian gas despite the EU's efforts to wean itself off Russian supplies.

"Basically, we will increase the volumes. We have already signed one (agreement) for the last quarter of this year, which covers additional (gas) volumes at a price that ensures competitive prices," Szijjarto said.

"We are currently negotiating a deal for next year." This agreement will include greater volumes thanks to the capacity of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, running from Russia to Europe through the Black Sea, the minister noted.

Budapest is broadly seen as the most Moscow-friendly country within the EU and NATO, repeatedly obstructing aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia. Szijjarto has also repeatedly visited Russia throughout the full-scale war, a step that his European colleagues avoided.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Hungary receives roughly 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas on an annual basis under a 15-year deal signed in 2021. Gazprom and Hungary's MVM energy company signed a memorandum of understanding on increasing gas supplies at a forum in St. Petersburg on Oct. 10.

Budapest is also a major buyer of Russian oil, and one of the few countries in the EU granted an exemption to continue buying pipeline oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Szijjarto's comments from June, Russian fossil fuel supplies cover roughly 70-80% of Hungary's yearly demand.

While the EU has reduced dependency on Russian gas, some of it keeps flowing to Europe through pipelines and as LNG, with the sales profits feeding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv has said it will not extend the deal allowing the gas transit to the EU through its territory past its December 2024 expiration date. Europe and Ukraine are in talks with Azerbaijan about alternative gas supplies.

Hungary’s oil company MOL faces delays in project weaning its refineries off Russian crude
According to the new estimates, MOL, which owns refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, will be able to process non-Urals oil by the end of 2026, as opposed to their earlier estimates of early 2026.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.