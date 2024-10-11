Multi-vehicle crash involving passenger bus in Lviv Oblast kills at least 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A car crash involving a passenger bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and other vehicles in Lviv Oblast on Oct. 11 killed at least three people and wounded 35 more, including six children, said Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

The wounded are being treated and have injuries of varying severity, Kozytskyi said.

The accident occurred near the village of Chishky, located some 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of the city of Lviv.

The passenger bus, which bore the logo of the popular transport company FlixBus, was running from Warsaw to Odesa, Kozytskyi said.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement, he added.